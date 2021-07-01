Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $99,290,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,739,000 after acquiring an additional 194,289 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,802,000 after acquiring an additional 152,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,037,000 after acquiring an additional 121,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.22.

NYSE:RE traded up $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $254.40. 3,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.23.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

