Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 1.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Black Knight by 6.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Black Knight by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

BKI traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $78.13. 8,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,634. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.