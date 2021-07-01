Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 12,290 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.09. 285,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,151,244. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,355 shares of company stock worth $64,402,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.