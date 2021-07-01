Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,300 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. AON makes up approximately 1.3% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $238.77. The stock had a trading volume of 33,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,440. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

