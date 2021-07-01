Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) were up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 177,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,338,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.37.
Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.
About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.
