Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) were up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 177,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,338,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.37.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,567,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 780.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 293,749 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,412.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 373,960 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 76.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 110,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 47,944 shares in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

