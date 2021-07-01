South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Macquarie upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. South32 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33. South32 has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $12.17.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

