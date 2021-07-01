South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SOUHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

SOUHY stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33. South32 has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $12.17.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

