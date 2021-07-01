SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Up 118.8% in June

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRP opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Igor Novgorodtsev sold 33,868 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $53,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,057 shares of company stock valued at $150,154 over the last 90 days. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 263.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

