Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Update

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SRCO opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Sparta Commercial Services has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

