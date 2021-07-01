SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,359.1% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,225. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $49.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

