SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Purchased by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,864 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,082,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,511,000 after acquiring an additional 715,398 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 55,104 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 314,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 37,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,016. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $31.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.