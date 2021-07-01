SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 114,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,126. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

