Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $4.95 Million in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GMII remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Thursday. 23,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,744. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

