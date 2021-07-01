Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases 386,923 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 219.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,923 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.7% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $86,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 339,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,851,000 after buying an additional 71,693 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 357,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,689,000 after buying an additional 220,392 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $184,465,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALXN traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.41. The company had a trading volume of 51,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,640. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $185.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.