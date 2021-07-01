Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 300,000 Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $3,483,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMCU remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,206. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

