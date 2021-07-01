Spring Creek Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Spring Creek Capital LLC trimmed its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,887 shares during the period. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors comprises 0.7% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Spring Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $17,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth about $246,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

NYSE:FTAI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,229. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.67 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. Analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.49%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

