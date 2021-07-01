Spring Creek Capital LLC Sells 150,000 Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Spring Creek Capital LLC lowered its position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 2.04% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,156,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 564,800 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,172,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 97,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

LCAP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 3,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,844. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

