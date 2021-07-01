Squarespace, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Squarespace in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Squarespace’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Squarespace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. Squarespace has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $64.71.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

