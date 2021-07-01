Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SQSP. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Squarespace has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $59.41 on Monday. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,415.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

