SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SSE plc (LON:SSE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,539.50 ($20.11). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,524 ($19.91), with a volume of 3,545,394 shares traded.

SSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,523.13 ($19.90).

Get SSE alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £15.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,515.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a GBX 56.60 ($0.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. SSE’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

In other news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total value of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08). Also, insider Helen M. Mahy purchased 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26).

SSE Company Profile (LON:SSE)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.