SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the May 31st total of 13,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 93.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million. On average, analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.