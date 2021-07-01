St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 1,525 ($19.92) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,375 ($17.96).

STJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised St. James’s Place to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,290 ($16.85).

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,477 ($19.30) on Monday. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 698.60 ($9.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,505.50 ($19.67). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,403.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.39.

In related news, insider Andrew Croft sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,331 ($17.39), for a total transaction of £4,884.77 ($6,381.98).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

