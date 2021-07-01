STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,539,000 after purchasing an additional 754,573 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,716,000 after purchasing an additional 139,861 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,794,000 after purchasing an additional 88,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 15.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,799,000 after purchasing an additional 413,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302,059 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

STAG stock opened at $37.43 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.76.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.