Stifel Financial Corp Has $23.71 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $23,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KLA by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after buying an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after buying an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KLA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,360,000 after buying an additional 95,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $414,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $324.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.59. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

