Stifel Financial Corp Has $27.24 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,345 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $27,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.58.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total transaction of $109,850.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $109,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,775 shares of company stock valued at $70,855,001. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $459.25 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.35 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.86 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

