Stifel Financial Corp Has $28.75 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Dollar General worth $28,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

NYSE DG opened at $216.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.74. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

