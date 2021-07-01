Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,203 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of MSCI worth $25,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.86.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $533.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.83 and a twelve month high of $543.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $482.86.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.