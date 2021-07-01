Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 16,017 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $23,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.56. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

