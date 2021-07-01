Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target to C$11.00

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENRFF. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.70.

Enerflex stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

