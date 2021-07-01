Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,359 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,284% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,278,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trebia Acquisition by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in Trebia Acquisition by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 274,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 223,030 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 7,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,160. Trebia Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

