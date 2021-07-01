Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,099 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,235% compared to the typical volume of 382 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Get AppLovin alerts:

APP traded down $3.96 on Thursday, reaching $71.21. The company had a trading volume of 20,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,708. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.76.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $603.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,290. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.