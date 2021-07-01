Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,099 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,235% compared to the typical volume of 382 call options.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.
APP traded down $3.96 on Thursday, reaching $71.21. The company had a trading volume of 20,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,708. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.76.
In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,290. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
