Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,275 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.3% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.64. The company had a trading volume of 56,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.16. The firm has a market cap of $168.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

