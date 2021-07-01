Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,146 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.70. 28,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,094. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $78.23 and a one year high of $113.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

