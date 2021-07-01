Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,254 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.51. 62,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,258,043. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

