Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Expedia Group by 437.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $223,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,595 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,210,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,319,515 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $227,081,000 after acquiring an additional 546,798 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after acquiring an additional 536,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.88. 39,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,669. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,699,263 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.