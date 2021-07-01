StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the May 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BANX opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $144.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.68. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $811,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in StoneCastle Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 26,177 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.