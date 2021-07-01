Storeum Tops One Day Volume of $8.00 (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. Storeum has a total market cap of $589.88 and $8.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Storeum has traded down 72.7% against the US dollar. One Storeum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006629 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Storeum Coin Profile

Storeum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 coins. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. Storeum’s official website is storeum.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Save The Ocean is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency that uses the popular x11 hashing algorithm. The STO cryptocurrency was designed to create and fund a movement to raise awareness regarding the degradation of the oceans through a carefully designed roadmap. “

Storeum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

