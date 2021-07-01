STRAKS Price Tops $0.0018 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $43,968.36 and $97.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,560.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,132.15 or 0.06353178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $494.30 or 0.01472872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.41 or 0.00406452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00163235 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.31 or 0.00626651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.23 or 0.00420836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.79 or 0.00365880 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.