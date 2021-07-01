Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Up 405.9% in June

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 405.9% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SAUHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SAUHY opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.13. Straumann has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $82.80.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

