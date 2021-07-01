Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Sells $130,920.00 in Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $130,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE RGR opened at $89.98 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. Equities analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

RGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,004,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,920,000 after purchasing an additional 31,996 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

