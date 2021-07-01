Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.42

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.42 and last traded at $90.35, with a volume of 2105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGR. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

In other news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $130,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,784 shares of company stock worth $4,040,750. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $1,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

