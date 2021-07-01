Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Position Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,057 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,884,000 after buying an additional 278,852 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.98. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

