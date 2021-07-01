Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stake Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 29.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $171.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.59. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.73 and a 52 week high of $178.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 98.51, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

