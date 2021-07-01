Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a growth of 110.6% from the May 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SUHJY opened at $14.95 on Thursday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

