SunContract (SNC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $178,103.00

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, SunContract has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. SunContract has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $178,103.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SunContract

SunContract is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

