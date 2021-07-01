Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,961 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $12,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

SU opened at $23.97 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 479.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.