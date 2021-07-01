Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.65

Shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.65 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 3207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

