SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.01. SunPower reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $128,985.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,497,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 413,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,271.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,812. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SunPower has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

