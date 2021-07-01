Sutter Gold Mining Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (CVE:SGM)

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sutter Gold Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aganga forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sutter Gold Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

CVE SGM opened at C$0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01. Sutter Gold Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.03.

Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sutter Gold Mining Company Profile

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

