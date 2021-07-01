Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was upgraded by Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a SEK 118 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of SEK 115.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SVNLY. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

SVNLY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.61. 610,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,720. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.71.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

